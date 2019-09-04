"It woke me up for real, for real," said Jarvis Murphy.
The 18-year-old has a new outlook on life after what he experienced in a span of 72 hours. Murphy was one of the victims in the shooting at Ladd Peebles stadium after a high school football game Friday night.
Monday, Murphy was in a serious car accident. He said the car was hit by a semi-truck and flipped over 4 times.
"I don't know which one was scariest because both of them were near death," he said.
Murphy is a graduate of Williamson High School. He graduated this year in May. He said he was at the game to support his alma mater on Friday.
"So as I was leaving the game from supporting my old high school. A big altercation broke out by the exit, close to the exit. So as I'm leaving people just started running while the altercation broke out. When I seen people running, I started running, so as soon as I started running shots rang out," he explained.
Murphy said he was hit 3 times.
"One bullet, a bullet hit my left shoe and then that's when the second bullet hit my left leg and then that's when the third bullet [went] straight in my right leg," Murphy added.
Although Murphy was hit, he said he didn't stop running until he got outside of the stadium.
"As I'm running, I ran all the way out of Ladd Peebles stadium. I finally laid down outside of Ladd Peebles and everyone started surrounding me. I left my pants leg up and I was bleeding and that's how I knew I was shot. I been felt it heating up on my skin when I was inside Ladd that's when I knew I was shot too," he added.
Murphy was rushed to the hospital that night and released hours later, he said.
"I knew it wasn't that serious. I knew I was going to survive. The bullets, it didn't even hurt that bad," he explained.
Less than 72 hours later, he was in a car crash.
"The Uber driver, we on the interstate, she finna miss her turn, she finna miss her exit. So she tried to get over not to pass the exit.a big 'ol truck behind us trying to slow down on brakes behind us so he wouldn't hit us but he still hit us "he car started sliding, it started flipping like 4 times, 4 times, real bad," Murphy explained.
Thankfully, Murphy said he walked away from the accident with minor injuries. His shoulder was dislocated and he suffered neck and back injuries during the accident.
"I ain't gonna lie the last time, that time right there when the car flipped I thought I was going to die right there," he said.
FOX 10 news spoke with Uber about the accident today. They couldn't confirm or deny the accident nor comment any further without the driver's information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.