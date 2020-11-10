MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting victim was sent to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening following an altercation at a West Mobile apartment complex, according to the Mobile Police Department.
It happened just before 4 p.m. Monday at Plantations at Hillcrest, at 1601 Hillcrest Road.
Upon their arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers determined that during an altercation, the shooter brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots.
The shooter fled the scene prior to police arrival.
