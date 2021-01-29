MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - According to officials with the Child Advocacy Center, the overwhelming majority of reported cases comes from a family member. Sheriff’s investigators say that’s what happened in the case against William Storey, Jr. Storey was arrested Friday, January 29, 2021 on multiple child sex charges, including rape, sodomy and incest.
“All this is, is an incident and a rouse to try and make the Sheriff’s Department look good and it ain't nothing but a piece of junk,” Storey said on his way to jail.
The arrest was the culmination of a two-week-long investigation.
“We don’t just get up early on a Friday morning and go arrest somebody at dawn just to make the Sheriff’s Office look good,” said Capt. Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. “He’s…this guy’s facing some serious charges. There are some true victims that are involved.”
It’s about getting justice for those victims. A cooperative investigation between the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the Mobile County District Attorney and the Child Advocacy Center resulted in the arrest. Inside the walls of the Child Advocacy Center, those agencies work together every day along with the Department of Human Resources to bring child predators to justice. The COVID pandemic has made the last year especially challenging when it comes to identifying kids in trouble.
“With the schools being closed so much…about seventy-five percent of reports are related to some type of school function, whether it’s a teacher, a coach, after school programs…whatever, and with the kids not being there, there’s not this extra set, or a bunch of extra set of eyes looking at the kids,” explained Andy Wynne, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Center in Mobile.
Investigators at the Child Advocacy Center look into cases ranging from possession, production and distribution of child pornography to physical and sexual abuse. Even with the riser in reported cases, there is a real concern that many more than usual are going unreported.
“The level of stress that people are experiencing, whether it’s loss of jobs, the isolation, the frustration. Whatever it is, some people don’t cope with this real well and so, that gets into the physical abuse and those kind of things,” Wynne said.
Investigators said the critical first step is always the same. The child or someone close to them must be brave enough to report it. In the case against William Storey, investigators said they’ve already been contacted by others who claim to be victims of Storey and said more charges are likely.
