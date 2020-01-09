Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials say shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 45 in Washington County that claimed two lives and left another hospitalized.
They say 56-year-old Donna Rose McIlwain of Quitman, Miss. was traveling northbound near Fruitdale (mile marker 14) when a 1994 Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with her 2013 Toyota Avalon.
They say he Chevrolet caught fire and both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene.
McIlwain was transported to University Hospital in Mobile for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The victims have been identified as 64-year-old Michael Elfring who officials say was the driver of the vehicle and 75-year-old James Stockman of Enterprise, Miss. Elfring is also from Enterprise.
