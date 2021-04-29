OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. -- On April 29, 2021 at around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Ocean Springs Police Department responded to a two vehicle accident at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and HWY 90.

According to police, it was found that two people from one of the vehicles have died as a result of the crash.

They are identified as Robert Dominguez, 46 of Tucker, Georgia and Jon Thomas, 36 of Ocean Springs.

Investigators found that one car was moving northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and attempted to turn westbound on HWY 90.

The other car was eastbound on HWY 90 and struck the the turning vehicle on the driver's side rear.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Ocean Springs Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.