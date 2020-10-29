DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Search & Rescue, along with the Spanish Fort Police Department, performed two high water rescues on the Causeway during Hurricane Zeta Wednesday night, officials reported Thursday.
According to officials, at approximately 11:30 p.m. a motorist whose vehicle was overcome with high water abandoned the vehicle and sought shelter at Ralph & Kacoo's Restaurant where he was rescued by members of the unit.
They say a second motorist found himself stranded at approximately 1 a.m. when his vehicle began taking on rising water. They say he sought shelter at Ed's Seafood Shack where Daphne Search & Rescue was able to collect him.
Officials say both men appeared to be in their early twenties.
