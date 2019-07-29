FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A video showing what appears to be human waste floating in Mobile Bay is circulating across Lower Alabama.
The video, posted to Facebook Saturday night, has been shared nearly 1,000 times, racking up nearly 75,000 views.
The man who took the video tells FOX10 News he was out boating in the bay near Point Clear around midnight when he made the unpleasant find.
Earlier this month, multiple sewage spills were reported into Mobile Bay after a series of storms.
