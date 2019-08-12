NEW ORLEANS – A man captured his own rescue on video Saturday when he was hoisted from a disabled vessel in Otter Bayou, approximately 20 miles southeast of Hopedale, Louisiana.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at 12:30 p.m. Saturday of a disabled recreational vessel with two men aboard in Otter Bayou, according to the Coast Guard.
Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to rescue the men.
The Coast Guard says the aircrew arrived on scene at 5:30 p.m., recovered the men and transported them to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.
