SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) - A routine traffic stop turned into a scary near miss for a Summerdale police officer, whose SUV was sideswiped by a passing driver during a traffic stop Sunday night on Hwy. 59.
The officer had gotten in his driver's seat just moments before the driver brushed his cruiser. Dash-cam video captured the accident happening as the officer pulled out slightly into the right lane of the highway to allow the driver he stopped to safely merge back onto the road.
Prior to being ticketed, the driver allegedly told police they didn't see the officer's flashing blue lights.
Police say the video should be a reminder to both residents and vacationers, that Alabama law requires drivers to move over (if possible) when emergency vehicles are on the shoulder.
On a two lane road, when motorists may not be able to move over, the law states they should slow down to speeds at least 15 mph below the posted speed limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.