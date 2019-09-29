MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A witness said one person was taken to the hospital Sunday after a car was hit by a train on Government Street.
Surveillance video from a nearby business shows the Chevrolet Malibu driving west on Government Street through the intersection at Dauphin Island Parkway just seconds before it was hit around 5 p.m. The train crashed into the passenger side of the car.
The witness told FOX10 News the driver was not hurt, but the person in the passenger seat was taken away in an ambulance.
Mobile Police have not released any details about the accident.
