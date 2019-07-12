The Coast Guard rescued five people Friday, July 12, from a vessel that ran aground approximately 20 nautical miles southwest of Gulfport, Mississippi.
Officials say watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a distress call over VHF channel 16 at approximately 9:45 a.m. of a grounded vessel with five people aboard.
Watchstanders directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the mariners.
The aircrew arrived on scene at 11 a.m. and first recovered three passengers. After dropping them off in Gulfport and refueling, the aircrew returned to the scene to recover the remaining two passengers and a Coast Guard rescue swimmer who stayed behind. All passengers were recovered in stable condition.
Hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly, and the Coast Guard's ability to conduct rescues can be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Boaters should be prepared, stay informed and heed storm warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.