MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Video from a witness shows the dramatic moments a driver was rescued from a vehicle swept into flooded a creek.
It happened on Dauphin Street between Rhimes Road and Du Rhu Drive during heavy rainfall around 4 p.m. Thursday.
During the last seconds of the video, the car is in the flooded creek and pointed straight down. Someone is in the chest-deep water helping the driver out of the car.
Seconds after the video ends, the witness said all of the car went underwater. According to Mobile-Fire Rescue, everyone was pulled to safety.
In the same area, another witness captured video of a car floating down the Dauphin Street Service Road after the driver escaped the flooding.
