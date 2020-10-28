MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Incredible video shot from an oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Zeta shows 50-foot waves near the eyewall of the storm.
The video was shot Wednesday and shared with FOX10 News by Brian Stout. The rig also reported gusts near 150 mph.
