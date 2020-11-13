MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A video game streaming event happening today will benefit USA Children's & Women's Hospital in Mobile.
The event was organized by a group of video game streamers from Baldwin County, and donations are being sought. It is being conducted under the auspices of an organization called Extra Life, and the local team is called Through Thick and Thin.
The team of streamers is on a mission to help heal kids through their platforms.
A flyer promoting the event states, "We've each chosen our local Children's Miracle Network Hospital. Each location treats thousands of kids annually, regardless of their illness, injury or family's ability to pay. With your help we can change the lives of families who are facing the most difficult of times. Help us fight for these children's future, passions, and their dreams. We are gamers; we will stand by you Through Thick and Thin."
Follow this link for the local team.
The streaming event ends at 3 p.m. today, Nov. 13.
Your donation is tax-deductible.
How to find the group's gaming pages on FaceBook - Facebook.com/dran0n - Facebook.com/hastyttv. Follow the group to be notified when members go live. If you want to be a part of the stream team, send a FaceBook message to @DrAn0n, or email to dranonstreaming@yahoo.com.
