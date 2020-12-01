MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, November 30, 2020 at approximately 9:20 p.m., police responded to Sai Quickmart on Airport Boulevard for a report of a robbery and shots fired.
Upon arrival, the store clerk told officers that an unknown male entered the convenience store and attempted to hide candy in his pants.
According to MPD, the store clerk saw the theft and activated the magnetic door lock securing the suspect inside the store.
When the suspect realized the door was locked, the suspect brought out a handgun and fired one bullet through the glass door.
MPD states when the glass door did not shatter, the suspect then turned the gun on the employees demanding they allow him to leave.
The suspect then fled the building through the attached liquor store.
