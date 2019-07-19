Mobile Police need the public’s help to identify these two individuals they say are connected to a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, July 14.
Officials say the incident happened around 9 p.m. at the Chevron gas station located on Sage Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.