FOX10 News has obtained video of an attack on a mom and her two-year-old child which took place at the Ben May Main Library in downtown Mobile last week.
Mobile Police identified 28-year-old Mujahia Assad as the attacker.
The video shows the attacker chasing the mother, and her young child with what looks like a metal pipe.
The mom told police that Assad hit her with a metal pipe, knocking her and her child to the ground. The mother and child were not seriously injured.
Police said the mom told them she did not know the attacker.
This all happened Thursday, October 25, just before noon.
Police said they got the call and once on scene immediately started searching for the suspect who had taken off after the attack.
The library sent FOX10 News a statement about the attack reading in part: "We are saddened that this incident occurred at our city's main library... Normally our libraries are thought of as safe havens, knowledge, information and community centers."
Assad is facing multiple charges including two counts of assault in the 3rd degree.
At this point, police have not released a motive for this violent attack.
