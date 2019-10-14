ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla (WALA) –- We are getting a new view of a shooting scare in a Florida grocery store.
The Florida Office of the State Attorney released video of the shooting from August in the produce section at an Escambia County Grocery Advantage on Lillian Highway.
Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies quickly responded to the scene. One of the deputies opened fire on Reginald Booker because he said Booker was still armed.
The State Attorney cleared that deputy of wrong-doing on Monday.
Some of the video is not crystal clear, but police said Booker raised his right hand and fired a single shot in the Produce Department.
Investigators said Booker then ran to the loading dock at the back of the store and at one point tried to leave through a locked door.
Deputies spent just three minutes looking for the accused shooter.
The report released on Monday from the Florida Office of the State Attorney said there was no video of the deputy firing several shots at Booker.
Lt. Mark DeWees was the deputy who opened fire.
The State Attorney's Office said there was no wrong-doing on the deputies part.
In the report it said Lt. DeWees feared for his life because Booker was armed.
Booker said he ran into the store because he had five people chasing him.
As of Monday, Booker remains behind bars in Escambia County on multiple charges stemming from the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.