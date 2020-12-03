PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) A Pensacola police officer jumped into action after she saw a woman trying to jump from the Cervantes Street Bridge.
Pensacola officials say the incident happened two weeks ago and that the whole thing was caught on the body camera of officer Lana Chechak.
Officials say the woman, who has not been identified, was not injured.
We're working to get additional details.
