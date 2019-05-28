Mobile County Sheriff's deputies are searching for two men who robbed the Waffle House in Grand Bay.
According to authorities, the crime happened on Friday, May 24 at approximately 4 a.m.
Security video from the restaurant shows two men rush inside with guns drawn. They then forced three employees to undress, and then locked them in a back room. The robbers also stole all of their belongings including cell phones.
Officials say over $1,600 in cash was taken from the register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.