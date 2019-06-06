BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A video sent to FOX10 News shows a waterspout on Mobile Bay on Thursday, June 6.
Wendy Armstrong shot the video from a home on the bay in Baldwin County.
A tornado warning was issued at 11:50 a.m. for part of Baldwin County after the waterspout formed. According to the National Weather Service, the funnel lifted prior to moving ashore just south of Point Clear.
NWS Mobile tweeted, "This video shows the difference between your typical summertime waterspout and a mesocyclone tornado over water. A waterspout like this develops the same way as a tornado just over water and tend to be on the stronger side. Both are dangerous."
Tornado Warning including Foley AL, Robertsdale AL, Summerdale AL until 12:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/Gbecfeg0bK— NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) June 6, 2019
