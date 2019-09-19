  • ‎Chan AngelCake Austin‎

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A video sent to FOX10 News shows a car floating down Dauphin Street during a flash flood Thursday afternoon.

Mobile Fire-Rescue was called to a water rescue on Dauphin Street at Du Rhu Drive in the middle of a storm that was bringing heavy rainfall to Mobile.

According to the woman who shot the video, the driver of the vehicle escaped the car after it was flooded and stalled on Dauphin Street. As the heavy rain continued to fall, the water kept rising and the car eventually floated down the street.

Mobile Fire-Rescue crews have been called to several flooded vehicles during this storm. They are asking drivers to avoid Old Shell Road, Dauphin Street, and Springhill Avenue.

