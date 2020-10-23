FOLEY, Ala. (WALA)-- A fiery crash involving a navy turbo-prop plane in Foley has investigators working to figure out what caused the military plane--primarily used for training-- to go down in a heavily populated neighborhood near a school.
The Navy confirms the two people aboard were killed when the plane struck a home.
Video taken by a neighbor just minutes after the crash shows thick black smoke coming from the home near Magnolia Place after it and several cars caught fire following the crash.
“Large volume of fire around the aircraft. We did have an adjacent house involved, several vehicles involved,” said Foley Fire Chief Joey Darby.
Photos posted on Facebook reveal the wreckage just a block from Magnolia School.
Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler says staff and kids in an after school program were still on campus when the plane went down.
“A little too close for comfort… our hearts and thoughts go out to anyone in the Magnolia community that might have been affected by this and to any of the families of the pilots,” said Supt. Eddie Tyler.
Some residents were told to leave their homes following the crash.
Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.
“This is an active investigation. We’ve got local authorities, county authorities, state authorities, federal authorities here already and more coming so the scope of the investigation just continues to grow,” said Chief Darby.
The Navy has said that it would not release the identities of the pilots for at least 24 hours- until next of kin could be notified.
