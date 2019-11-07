MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A video sent to FOX10 News shows a possible tornado near downtown Mobile.
It was shot around 1:30 p.m. by Daniel Curtis. He was standing near the Cochrane Bridge along the Mobile River when he saw what appears to be a tornado.
The National Weather Service has not confirmed whether or not a tornado touched down.
