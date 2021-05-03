Video shows Walton County deputy lifting missing 95-year-old woman from woods

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A desperate search for a missing 95-year-old woman in Northwest Florida ended with a heartwarming rescue, as dashcam video captured a Walton County deputy lifting the woman to safety.

Julia Goodman went missing Sunday morning, wandering from her home after hanging laundry. Her trail, unclear, until a game camera caught a glimpse of her shortly after she disappeared.

Despite the darkness and rain Sunday night, a deputy heard Goodman crawling through woods two miles from her home. Dashcam video shows police carrying Goodman out to the road, comforting her and bringing her blankets and water until EMS arrived.

The latest update from the Walton County Sheriff's Office says Goodman was checked out by EMS.