MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a case of mistaken identity may have led to a stabbing in West Mobile.
Investigators said Cody Poole, 28, confronted a man who pulled into the parking lot of a gas station on Gold Mine Road Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Poole confused the man with someone who he had previously been in an altercation with.
Police said the two men exchanged words at the gas station and Poole pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The man was rushed to the hospital for treatment. Mobile Police did not have details about his condition.
Poole was arrested on an assault charge. As he was led to jail, Poole headbutted the microphone of a FOX10 News reporter.
