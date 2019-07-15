FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A yellow jacket super nest was discovered in Fairhope, just weeks after state officials warned Alabama to be on the lookout.
Wildlife Solutions, Inc., a local company that specializes in animal and pest management, released a video showing the removal of a massive yellow jacket nest from the eaves of a building.
In the video, part of the nest was already exposed as crews approached the building, but its true size was not revealed until the workers removed a panel of wood from under the overhang. The video shows the worker swarmed by the yellow jackets as they start to break up parts of the massive nest.
Researchers with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System said yellow jacket colonies can get this big because they are surviving later into the year because of a milder winter and a bigger food supply.
Experts say you should not try to remove the colonies yourself. Just call a licensed pest control worker to take care of it.
