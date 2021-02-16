We are seeing more of the impacts of the winter storm moving through the region.

Our FOX10 crews have been in the field and captured the above video footage of snow falling in Alabama's Washington and Clarke counties.

As well, folks from all around the FOX10 viewing area are sharing what they see.

Some pre-dawn snowfall video was sent to the FOX10 News newsroom from Millry, Alabama. Alisa Dixon there says her video shows how things looked just before sunrise this morning, with a white dusting all around.

Thomas Hood sent us snow video from Thomasville. As well, Mary Mozingo McKinley sent us a video of snow flurries in Grove Hill, and John Cooper did the same for Calvert.

Take a look at the accompanying collection of videos to see the scenes from this winter day in the deepest reaches of the Deep South.