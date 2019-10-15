FOX10 News is asking questions about policies on cell phone usage by school bus drivers in Mobile and Baldwin Counties.
A concerned viewer sent three pictures to us where the driver appears to be on a cell phone, while the bus is stopped and a child is getting off the bus.
The viewer said the pictures were taken last Friday at 3:05 pm.
She said this is unsafe and illegal, and asked what action will taken.
We contacted the Mobile County Public School System and asked what the rules are for cell phone use by bus drivers while in transit with students.
Director of Communications Rena Philips said the school system just received the photograph Tuesday and is investigating.
She says a fair investigation takes time and officials don’t know if it was an emergency phone call, or if there was a problem with the bus that she was calling in.
But, if it was an unauthorized call, officials will certainly address it.
We've also reached out to Baldwin County Public School System officials to find out about their policy.
They say drivers cannot use phones while driving.
In fact, the Communications Director for Baldwin County Public Schools says two way radios are installed in such a way that they are not in easy reach.
He says bus has to be stopped, and the driver has to stand up to reach them, all of that per Alabama state Department of Education regulations.
