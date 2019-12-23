TILLMANS CORNER, ALA. (WALA)- It's been nearly three months since anyone has seen CJ Browning. The 30-year-old was last spotted in the Tillman's Corner area in September. His family and friends are praying he'll be home for Christmas.
They held a vigil behind the I-HOP in Tillman's Corner, the last place browning was seen. Browning's long-time girlfriend, Tara Landry, making a tearful plea.
"He didn't just vanish. He didn't just disappear. Somebody knows where he is. Somebody picked him up. We just want him home," Landry said.
Landry says this is the first time in 13 years that browning hasn't been home for thanksgiving or Christmas.
Landry said, "This is the first year in 13 years we haven't had him for Thanksgiving. We haven't had him for Christmas. His birthday is four days after Christmas. We want him home. We love him, regardless. If something's happened, we still want him home so if someone saw him that day, remembers seeing him walk away, get into a car, anything, just please, let us know."
Geaux Rescue, a local group that assists authorities in missing persons cases, searched the wooded area in Tillmans Corner in November but they didn't find anything.
George Ruiz with Geaux Rescue said, "That's the main purpose for this. We're making a last ditch plea. Right now we pretty much hit a road block."
There is a $1,000 reward for anyone who can help locate Browning. If you have any information about his disappearance, call Mobile Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.