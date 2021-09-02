Mobile, Al. (WALA) -- It was a sad scene on Three Notch Road as family and friends remembered the port city's latest murder victim.

Just 22 years-old, Nicolas McMillian was shot multiple times Monday night. He died Thursday.

Family members say they want justice.

"People were sitting outside waiting to get their food. It was just senseless. We want justice. We want the charges to stick. They don't need to be downgraded. We just want justice," his cousin Jennifer McMillian said.

The suspect, Jarvis Phillips was originally charged with attempted murder. Police expect that to be upgraded to murder.