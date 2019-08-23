EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Vigor football player, Patrick Crawford was looking forward to tonight's game, as the senior would start in the Battle of Prichard.
But his young life was cut short after a motorcycle wreck last weekend.
His team, now mourning his loss, playing in his honor, with rival Blount doing something special for his mother, right before the game.
"because of the tragic loss of one of the student athletes at vigor."
The Blount High School alumni association and Blount student government, presenting her with a check.
A bittersweet time for excited players and fans, knowing Crawford is not on the field tonight.
"I feel sorry for him, for the school and I feel sorry for his mom because I've lost one," said Barbara Stabler.
Bradley Smith says the timing, though unfortunate, brings the community even closer tonight, in his name.
"We as a community as Prichard we're gonna make sure we come together no matter what, even though this is a small rivalry we still love each other."
"When tragedy comes and everything like that, we know how to set the differences aside," said Jalysia Brazelton
Blount’s donation proving, at the end of the day the rivalry is friendly.
People I spoke with say no matter who wins the two teams are family.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Patrick Crawford's funeral costs.
