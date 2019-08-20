PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- The Vigor High School football team is mourning the loss of Patrick Crawford.
A motorcycle wreck this past weekend claimed the senior's life.
Prichard police say a car turned in front of him on Highway 45 near Mcdonald's.
The case remains under investigation.
Coaches say Crawford was an outstanding young man, well-liked by those who knew him and always had a smile on his face.
The accident comes right before the Battle of Prichard. People in the area saddened to learn of Crawford's passing, knowing he was to start in the big game."
Keshawn Jackson, a former Blount High School student, didn't know Crawford, but says he could feel his energy from those who did.
"By looking at my friends on Facebook, I know he went to vigor and I could tell he was a positive person and he was supposed to start in his first game and i know it would have been big for him on his senior year."
Crawford's mother telling coaches he was so excited to start in the game against Blount this Friday, a game coaches say every kid on their roster looks forward to.
The two high schools sharing plans to come together at the rival game to remember Patrick Crawford.
"I will be there and it'll be very special because both schools have lost significant people that meant a lot to them who played sports and i know we understand each other.
Vigor plans to play Friday's game in Crawford's honor and Blount's coach has offered to do a memorial at the game.
Exact details haven't been announced.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
