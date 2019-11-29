Two men are in jail charged with attempted murder and more after getting into arguments with family members on Thanksgiving day.
Thursday afternoon, deputies were called to a home on Ralph Gantt Road in Little River after a man, later identified as 46-year-old Roger Boone, shot his wife in the stomach during an argument.
According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Boone rammed his vehicle into his wife's truck, forcing her off the road then shooting her.
She escaped and was later flown to University Hospital for treatment while Boone barricaded himself inside his mother's house.
Once he surrendered he was arrested and charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, domestic violence, shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment.
Later that night Mobile police responded to Pecan Cove Apartments on Holt Road in Mobile where officers found a 25-year-old man shot multiple times.
Officers say his grandfather, 58-year-old David Timmons, pulled the trigger after the two got into an argument.
The victim was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Timmons was arrested and charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Bond has not yet been set for Timmons.
Boone's bond has been set to $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.