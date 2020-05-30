MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Mobile police say a man and a woman who were shot outside of a home on Farnell Dr. Saturday afternoon tried to drive themselves to the hospital, but only managed to make it around the block to the Home 2 Suites Hotel on Satchel Paige Dr. to dial 911.
Both victims were rushed to the hospital where the woman, 55-year-old Darlene Williams Thompson died.
Police are still searching for her killer.
Not even an hour later officers say a man was leaving the Shoppes at Bel Air Mall, walking to his car, when a gray vehicle pulled up with multiple men inside who started firing at him, striking him multiple times.
A similar shooting happened just yesterday on Adams Street where two people were sitting inside of a car when multiple people showed up and started shooting into their vehicle.
Police say the two men got out of the car and started running.
Both men were shot.
The extremely violent weekend did not stop there.
Mobile police are still looking for a man who walked into a mobile barbershop on Midmost Drive Friday afternoon and shot another man working there after an argument.
Emearia Baraka Da Austin Jr. is suspected of shooting the owner of Signature’s Barbering in the leg.
Of the four shootings that have happened so far this weekend, Emearia Baraka Da Austin Jr. is the only suspect police have identified.
Anyone with information on where he might be or knows anything about the other shootings should call MPD.
Police have not said whether any of the shootings are connected.
