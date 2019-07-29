A video posted online by a boater on Mobile Bay over the weekend has drawn a lot of attention. In it, a large area of water is covered by what the boater said looked and smelled like raw sewage.
Others said it looks like a dying algae bloom. Concerned over what they saw, Mobile Baykeeper took samples Monday, July 29, 2019 near where the video was shot.
“If you had smell vision right now, this is all doo-doo,” Ritchie Prince is heard saying over the video he posted. Reactions have been mostly those of disgust. Prince shot the video around midnight Saturday near Point Clear. It concerned him enough, Prince immediately posted it on his Facebook page. Since then, it’s been viewed and shared thousands of times. Mobile Baykeeper also saw the video and was on the eastern shore Monday looking for answers.
“We’ve been looking to see if we’ve found any evidence of spills at lift stations in the area, at sewage plants in the area. So far this morning, we haven’t seen anything that would indicate a spill,” said Cade Kistler with Mobile Baykeeper.
The city of Fairhope, having also seen the video, did its own inspections, and none showed signs of a spill. Mobile Baykeeper does regular water samplings in the area around Zundel Road. They test for levels of bacteria which could indicate the presence of human waste. Monday’s samplings are also testing PH levels and will look for the presence of optical brighteners that are commonly found in wastewater.
“This is reading nine-point-six, which is pretty low relatively speaking,” Kistler said of the optical brighteners test. “It doesn’t mean there wasn’t a spill, but it does mean that it’s not likely that it’s right in here right now.”
Since the video was shot at night, using a flashlight, Kistler said it’s hard to tell which scenario is more likely. Whether it’s sewage or a dying algae bloom, there’s still reason for concern.
“Some algae blooms can cause serious human health effects. We know that. We’ve seen the red tides. We’ve seen what’s going on in Mississippi. Other algae blooms are harmless, but they’re all indicative of another problem that means we have too many nutrients in the bay, so folks supplying too much fertilizer to their yards, runoff coming from golf courses and farms, carrying fertilizer into the bay and that can cause those algae blooms to get out of control,” explained Kistler.
Bacteria test results from the water samples will take at least 24 hours to come back. Mobile Baykeeper officials said it’s important to report sightings like this one right away so that tests can be done before the evidence gets flushed out with the tide.
