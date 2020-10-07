Even though it looks as Delta is shifting west, Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency says we are not out of the woods yet.
They are tracking the storm around the clock, but say recovery efforts will not totally be halted.
While there is a mandatory evacuation in place for visitors and tourists along our coast, Baldwin County EMA says this does not include volunteers here offering disaster relief or assistance after Sally.
This evacuation order also excludes contractors with proper credentials helping the community rebuild.
With extensive damage across our area, Baldwin EMA wants you to keep in mind our community is still extremely vulnerable.
"If your home is damaged and you have someone you could go stay with, somewhere you can go, I don't think thats a bad idea at this point in time," said EMA Director, Zachary Hood.
Hood says if you plan on riding out the storm here despite damage to your home, make sure to secure tarps and stay weather aware.
