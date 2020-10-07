Alabama’s taking no unnecessary risks where Hurricane Delta is concerned. Governor Ivy issued an evacuation order Tuesday, October 6, 2020 for all non-resident visitors to the state’s beaches. That effort began the following morning and Gulf Shores officials hope folks do as they’re asked and head north.
The city of Gulf Shores has reached out to its visitors in a number of ways. Social and traditional media, highway signs and messaging through the Emergency Alert System has done a good job. Leasing companies have also been pushing the message to like Stacy Davis and her family from Kentucky.
“I mean it was fun. We had a good time. It’s just a day early. It’s no big deal,” Davis said as she loaded suitcases into her car. “It’d keep people safe.”
Others, like Rolin Rayne and his family were determined to get one more beach day in before heading back to Tennessee.
“If the hurricane hadn’t of happened like two weeks ago, I think they might have been a little more lenient,” Rayne said. “The way things are right now, I feel fine about it.”
Fortunately, there hasn’t been a huge influx of tourists since the beaches reopened after Hurricane Sally. The evacuation zone is the entirety of Pleasure Island, south if the Intracoastal Waterway. Those who aren’t home or business owners with hurricane decals or contractors already working cleanup are asked to stay out. City officials said that while Hurricane Delta may spare Baldwin County a direct hit, evacuating visitors now is the right thing to do.
“We just need to make sure that there’s time and that the roadways have the capacity to remove people efficiently, so really, the governor absolutely did the right thing to order this visitation evacuation,” explained Grant Brown with the city of Gulf Shores. “The last thing we need right now is for the roadways to be further clogged if our residents have to, at the very last moment shift and evacuate.”
The National Shrimp Festival was originally scheduled for this weekend but had been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, if you’re looking for a little silver lining in all this, set-up would already have been underway and venders in town. Under this evacuation order, the festival surely would have been cancelled anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.