MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Families visiting Battleship Memorial Park were shocked to see monuments of the Alabama Korean war memorial charred and in pieces on Sunday.
“Every person that goes out and serves needs to be honored in one way or another and destroying items like this no. Whether or not it was? Accidental or on purpose, either way at all. There’s no reason for it,” said Tim Hibbard.
Spanish Fort police say they were trying to talk to a man parked at the back of Bass Pro Shops early Sunday morning when they say the man sped off leading them on a high speed chase going west on the Causeway.
The suspect turned into Battleship Park and crashed into the gate there.
They say he drove off of the pavement into the grass before slamming into the memorial’s monuments.
Police say that’s when the truck burst into flames.
The man escaped from the burning car and took off running.
Smoke and heavy fog shielded his escape route from police.
“Chaos. somebody figuring I can get away with what I want in life. I don't care. and I don't care who I hurt.”
Remnants of the burned car was unsettling proof for visitors seeing the aftermath.
“To me that’s kind of wild. I wouldn't believe that somebody would pull into a one way area to get away from the police.”
“Damage has been done."
Spanish fort police haven’t identified the person they’re looking for.
They say the truck he was driving was owned by a business in Theodore, but investigators are working to find out if it was stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.