Tragic news out of Auburn Sunday morning.
The man known as the voice of the Auburn Tigers has died.
Authorities say Rob Bramblett and his wife, Paula, both died in a tragic two-vehicle accident Saturday night in Auburn.
Bramblett was airlifted to UAB Hospital in Birmingham where he died from his injuries.
A teen was also injured in the crash.
His name and condition have not been released as the investigation continues.
No futher details on the circumstances of the accident.
