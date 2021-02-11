MOUNT VERNON, ALA. (WALA)- Family members and law enforcement officials still can't find Devon Jones. A local volunteer rescue group is stepping in to help with the search. Geaux Rescue said they will be in Mount Vernon at 9am Friday morning.

The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said the 20-year-old ran into the woods after his car crashed head-on into a SUV on Coy Smith Highway in Mount Vernon Tuesday.

Deputies say Devon was passing someone on the two lane highway and didn't get back over in time. The crash sent one woman to the hospital by helicopter.

Despite multiple searches with dogs and drones, and possible footprints that matched Jones' shoes, he still hasn't been found.

His cousin, Gary Johnson said, "Its rough. It's painful, especially for his mom and family. We are asking anybody in the community that heard anything, knows anything, or seen anything, to say something that can help us bring Devon home. We believe in that he may have had injuries to his head and he may have went to the woods."

Weather permitting, the MCSO said they will send K-9's back out to search tomorrow too.