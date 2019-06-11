Volunteers ask for your help in preserving sea turtle nests

Its sea turtle nesting season, and local officials and volunteers are working around the clock to keep unhatched eggs safe along Alabama’s 47 miles of shoreline.
Share the Beach took several members of Gulf Coast Alliance, in town for a conference this week, as they made their rounds along the Gulf State Park beach checking on sea turtle nests and looking for any others.
So far this year Share the Beach tells us they are maintaining 26 sea turtle nests, which is nearly 20 less nests than this time last year.
FOX10 News was able to tag along as they checked on the one nest found so far on state park grounds.
We’re told the mother laid these eggs nearly three weeks ago, and they are working hard to make sure predators like coyotes and beach goers keep their distance from the nearly 120 eggs buried underground.
“One of our big functions is educating the public and educating the people on what we do and why we do it. Some people don’t understand why we’re out here, but its good to educate and let them know that they are a protected species, even if you see them swimming around in the water, leave them alone because they’re probably trying to find a place to nest,” said Denis Spafford with Share the Beach.
The eggs are expected to hatch in about 60 days.
With a baby sea turtle only having one in a thousand odds to survive to adulthood, Share the Beach is asking for your help to increase their chances.
You’re asked to keep your distance from these nests and pick up all of your belongings each night from the beach, including trash.
Disturbing a sea turtle nest is punishable by federal law, and comes with some hefty fines.
