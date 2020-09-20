FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA)-- While significant strides have been made in the days after Hurricane Sally, thousands of people across Baldwin County were still without power Sunday night and some without clean water.
In need of basic necessities, 70 trucks filled with supplies going to people across the county at multiple distribution sites set up by the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency.
On the Eastern Shore people who spent their afternoon volunteering in Fairhope, where according to the city the destruction left behind by Hurricane Sally is believed to be worse than Hurricane Ivan and Katrina, say the best thing we can do right now is help eachother out.
“People come by crying, you know all that and so they’re just so happy to get all this,” said Myles Mcafee.
Simple things like water and ice are a big help to those who have lost so much.
Dozens of people lining up at distribution sites scattered across baldwin county over the weekend.
“It feels good that we can provide people with stuff that are essential and they need right now,” said Kate Murray.
Volunteers helping to give out those much needed goods in Fairhope are happy to do their part.
“It’s amazing, especially right now being able to give back to the community just cause there’s still so much going on,” said Mcafee.
The distribution sites are expected to be replenished each day offering water, ice, tarps and MRE’s however supplies WILL vary depending on demand.
POD locations are as follows:
Robertsdale
Baldwin County Coliseum
19477 Fairground Rd
Seminole
Seminole Fire Dept.
32268 Hwy 90
Lillian
Lillian Community Club
34148 Widell Ave
Fairhope
Lana Park
523 Volanta Ave
