Voter turnout on way to possibly set records in Baldwin County

Baldwin county voters getting an early start this morning weren’t able to skip what may be record breaking lines.
When doors opened, the line to vote at Daphne Civic Center was wrapped around the entire building, ending alongside Scenic 98.
"We couldn't figure out what was going on. We were like, what are people doing, then we realized that was where the line was forming," said Casey Williams, who made a stop first thing to cast her vote.
Voters say they expected a line, but have never seen anything like this on their lifetimes.
"Every election that I've pitched a vote in I've never seen anything like this," said Williams.
It was hours after polls opened that the end of the line was in sight.
Most people we spoke to say the line was moving fast though, and most everyone was wearing a mask before even stepping inside.
"I was a little concerned, especially with a child, where I was going to park and how I was going to get here, but it honestly hasn't been that bad," said Leah Branham, who stopped by a few hours after doors opened to cast her ballot.
While it may have taken more time out of voters days, they say they’d take the longer lines over the alternative.
"There's never been an election like this in this country, and as important as this is," said Ted Kirby, another Baldwin County voter.
"We're happy to be out here, and its great just to see everyone turning out," said Joyce Tolbert, who came out to vote with her great-grandson by her side.
Polls close at 7 pm. If you are in line by then you will still be able to vote.
Make sure to stick with FOX10 on air and online for election updates and results.
