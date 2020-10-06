Voters in several cities in the FOX10 News viewing area are heading back to the polls today.
They will be deciding run-off races from the municipal elections in August.
Some of the races we're highlighting this morning include mayoral races in Spanish Fort, Daphne, Prichard and Chickasaw.
Taking a look at the candidates, you've got incumbent Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan facing challenger Rebecca Cornelius.
In Daphne, Robin Lejeune and Steve Carey are facing off in the mayor's race. The incumbent, Dane Haygood, did not seek re-election.
In Prichard, incumbent Mayor Jimmie Gardner is up against City Councilman Lorenzo Martin.
And, in Chickasaw, it's Barry Broadhead taking on Bill Vallon.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Once the polls close and the results start coming in, FOX10 News will have those for you on air and online.
