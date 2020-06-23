VREDENBURGH, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash at 7:00 p.m., June 18, has claimed the life of a Vredenburgh man.
ALEA says 34-year-old Strother Dortch Jr. was killed when the 2004 GMC 2500 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.
Officials say Dortch was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.
They say he was transported to University Hospital where he died from his injuries early this morning.
The crash occurred on County 56, five miles northwest of Beatrice.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.