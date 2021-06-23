There’s a lot of cleanup to do in East Brewton after a tornado tore through parts of town Saturday morning, June 19, 2021. The neighborhood surrounding W.S. Neal High School was hardest hit, and the school didn’t escape damage either. That cleanup is a team effort as neighbors help neighbors.

The Tuesday after the storm, the Eagles football team stepped in to help. There’s power in numbers and with all the manpower on the W.S. Neal High School football team, a lot can, and did get accomplished. The team, led by the new coaching staff started on the school grounds, and then moved its efforts to some neighboring homes.

“Any time that we see a need, we want to be able to help, even when there’s not necessarily, hopefully not just in tragedy and things of that nature, but we also want to get out and do things so that we’re visible and so that we can connect with the community,” explained Head Coach, Brandon Wilcox.

The team spent several hours cleaning up the community and those they helped were grateful. One elderly couple arrived at their home just as the team finished cleaning up their yard. They made a point to jump on the bus and personally thank the team.

“I feel like God kind of timed that up so we would get to see the fruits of out labor and that she would actually get to meet our guys,” Wilcox said. “I told one of our coaches as we were leaving, I said don’t be shocked when you see that lady in the stands this fall.”

The football team is also rebuilding under first-year Head Coach, Brandon Wilcox, and his staff. He said the excitement level is high and the cleanup effort was a great opportunity to come together as a team.

“You know, our community’s going to bounce back but for you to sometimes do that and have that comeback story, sometimes you have to start over and that’s what some people are having to do but the good news is they’re not having to do it alone,” Wilcox said.

The team isn’t alone in their efforts. Coach Wilcox said students and players from other area schools have been helping as well.

W. S. Neal High School had some buildings damaged along with fencing and a scoreboard knocked over. The roofs of the newly renovated auditorium and another building were destroyed and will also need to be rebuilt.