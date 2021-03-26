Walmart is warning consumers of a bogus gift bag scam.

A fake Walmart Facebook account posted a Walmart gift bag giveaway on Tuesday. It offers free gift bags and $75 dollar vouchers to the store.

The account has a fake Walmart logo, and it doesn't have a blue checkmark signifying when a brand or company is verified.

Yet, more than 27,000 people follow the page.

Walmart says the page is not affiliated with or endorsed by Walmart.