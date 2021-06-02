Walmart will extend store hours as it moves toward post-pandemic business again.

The retail giant says it's going to open stores earlier at 6 a.m. starting Saturday, June 5.

The exception will be Tuesdays, when Walmart continues early hours for seniors.

Pharmacies and vision centers will resume normal hours starting Thursday, July 3.

The increase in store hours is the first since November of last year.

Walmart has also removed the 20 percent store-mandated capacity restriction recently, but is adjusting as necessary to any local or state capacity limits.

Seating is also returning to automotive center waiting areas.