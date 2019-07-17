WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- A deadly shooting involving a Walton County Sheriff's Deputy has been ruled justified by the State Attorney of the First Judicial Circuit of Florida.
Body camera footage of the May 1, 2019, incident was released by investigators.
The video shows Deputy David Sanders responding to a call of an aggravated battery. The suspect in the case was Travis Leon Hayes.
In the video, Deputy Sanders makes contact with Hayes and asks him to step outside. The video shows Hayes grab a knife and start walking toward Deputy Sanders.
The deputy orders Hayes to drop the weapon, but he refuses and continues to approach the deputy. Sanders starts backing up and yells at Hayes to drop the knife.
The deputy fires a stun gun and hits Hayes but he continues to rush at the deputy. More commands to stop are repeated, but Hayes continues to chase the deputy.
The deputy then fires three shots hitting Hayes in the chest. The video ends with Hayes lying down on a porch outside the building.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies administered CPR to Hayes in order not to cause any additional harm to the suspect's family.
